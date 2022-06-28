Local

Registration now open for 500 Festival mini-mini Kids Run

Kids participating in the 2019 500 Festival mini-mini Kids Run. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s youngest runners will take over Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 21 for the 2022 500 Festival mini-mini Kids Run.

The mini-mini is an officially-timed run designed for kids ages five to 12 in the spirit of the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Registration is open now through August 14 at the IndyMini website. Online registration is $20. Registration on the day of the event is $25.

All participants will finish at the speedway’s famed Yard of Bricks. Each runner will receive a commemorative T-shirt, drawstring bag, and mini-mini finisher medal.

The mini-mini also needs volunteers. Available positions include course assistance, ask-me and event information, packet pick-up, pit stations, reunion zone, and more. Visit the IndyMini website for more information.