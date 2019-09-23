Remains found in April ID’d as McCordsville woman missing since 2017

McCordsville police and University of Indianapolis forensic specialists on April 28, 2019, investigated human remains found. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Daily Reporter)

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Monday confirmed a set of remains found in a wooded area in April belonged to a 57-year-old McCordsville woman reported missing in 2017.

A team of forensic pathology specialists from the University of Indianapolis was called to the 6500 block of West County Road 900 North on April 28 after a man discovered the remains while foraging for mushrooms.

Dental records were used to identify the remains as those of Patricia Dipasquale, 57, who had been missing from McCordsville since January 2017, police said.

Authorities have not identified Dipasquale’s cause of death due to the extent of decomposition. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office does not suspect foul play, police said.

On Monday, the death remained under investigation.