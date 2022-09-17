Local

Remains of 171 people left at coroner’s office to be laid to rest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month.

The remains are from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members.

The coroner’s office says often there are no family members or they don’t have the means to pay for a proper burial.

That’s why the coroner’s office has teamed up with He Knows Your Name ministry for a celebration of life and burial event.

The event is intended to give dignity and honor to the lives of the 171 people.

“These are people that have been alone in death and somewhat forgotten. I would love for us as a community to come together and create community for them. So often at the grave, as I have done for babies at the grave, none has ever met that baby and yet we can come together and stand as family. It’s beautiful because we start as strangers and leave bonded as family, around that person we are celebrating,” said the founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, Linda Znachko.

The celebration of life and burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Antioch Community Church and Oaklawn memorial Gardens.