Local

Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school.

In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.

Marnie Cooke, a spokesperson for Noblesville Schools, said students and staff in an after-school program were evacuated for a “small fire in the art room.” They were returned to the school once the fire was addressed.

The school will have classes on Wednesday as planned, Cooke told News 8 by email.

No injuries have been reported.