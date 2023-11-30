Search
Residents jump from balcony during Indianapolis apartment fire

People living at an apartment complex on Indy's northwest side were forced to jump from a balcony to escape an overnight fire, firefighters said Thursday. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People living at an apartment complex on Indy’s northwest side had to jump from a balcony to escape an overnight fire, firefighters said Thursday.

The fire began around midnight at the Woodbrook Apartments near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.

Three people went to the hospital after jumping from the balcony, including one child, the Pike Township Fire Department told News 8.

Several other people were checked out at the scene but did not go to the hospital.

Firefighters say flames burned two apartments and several others were damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

