Riders for Striders funds Inclusive learn-to-bike program to help kids with intellectual disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This holiday season, bicycles will likely be a popular present.

A group is trying to make sure people can enjoy a bike ride, including those with intellectual disabilities.

Nichole Buchholz and Katie Christy from the All Kids Bike, an inclusive learn-to-ride program, joined Daybreak to speak more on the program and the organization it is helping.

“Kids Bike is a movement under the Strider Education Foundation that was founded in 2018. We are on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class,” Christy said. “We started our inclusive learn-to-ride program that really focuses on older individuals that didn’t have that opportunity because we believe that all abilities and ages should have the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike.”

GiGi’s Playhouse, which serves children in Indianapolis with Down Syndrome, will be a recipient of the program.

“We’re just so excited for this partnership and for this opportunity to bring something this amazing that fits so many different sizes, ages, and ability levels to our playhouse to give our families the opportunity to learn in this way is just something that is so exciting and creative and new and fresh for us,” said Liz Richards from Gigi’s Playhouse.

Riders for Striders, an adventure motorcycle charity ride, donated $5,000 in bikes

“I got a bunch of generous donors that come to my ride and able to raise the money to sponsor, you know, GiGis and we’ve sponsored elementary schools at the program as well,” said owner of Riders for Striders Tyler Klassen.

Christy added, “We’re delivering bikes to GiGi’s Playhouse. We have a fleet of four of the 14 X bikes and four of the 20 X bikes. And we’re going to get some individuals learning to ride a bike.”

To learn more, watch the full interview above.