Riley doctor offers tips to parents for National Burn Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s National Burn Awareness week, a week aimed at raising awareness and prevention for burn injuries.

This year’s theme at Riley Hospital for Children is scald injuries. Scalds are caused by something wet like water or steam. According to a release, there were 63 inpatients treated for scalds in 2022. 185 came through the outpatient clinic.

Dr. Brett Hartman, the Medical Director of the Speedway Way Burn Unit at Riley Hospital for Children, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to share tips on how to protect children and adults from scald injuries, and what to do if you experience a scald injury.

Please watch the video above for more or view the “Burn Program” on the Riley Children’s Health website.