Rossville man dies after 4-vehicle crash on State Road 28 in Tipton County

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Rossville man was airlifted to an Indianapoils hospital where he later died after a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that left two others injured, including a 17-year-old in Tipton County, police said Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say just after noon Monday, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 1050 West.

Investigators revealed that a 17-year-old, who was driving a Volkswagen west on State Road 28, attempted to pass Dodge and Ford pickup trucks that were each pulling an anhydrous tank. The 17-year-old, who was not identified publicly by police, sideswiped a 2014 Peterbilt semi that was traveling east and the Ford pickup truck that was going west.

The driver of the Peterbilt, who was identified as Mathew Marley, 57, lost control of the vehicle, and crossed the centerline, hitting the Dodge pickup truck head-on. The Peterbilt came to an uncontrolled stop after flipping on top of the Dodge pickup off the north side of the road.

Marley was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and would later die from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as Shaun McCord, 42, of Tipton. He was airlifted by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

The 17-year-old was taken to Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup was identified as Travis Kramer, 40, of Frankfort. He was not injured during the crash.

Police say that alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.