Scrapyard fire on south side burns for hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews are working to control a fire at a scrap yard on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening crews were called to Saul Goode Industries located at 2024 Bluff Road.

Overnight IFD announced that the fire was only halfway contained as of 11:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as IFD said the fire broke out approximately 20 minutes after the last employee left.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.