Local

Section of 196th Street in Noblesville to close Thursday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A section of 196th Street in Noblesville will close to all thru traffic on Thursday so crews can install a pipeline.

The closure will extend from Promise Road to Sumner Road, with a hard closure in place between the addresses of 11345 and 11390 E. 196th Street, the Hamilton County Highway Department says.

The pipeline installation project is expected to take about a week.

Those who use Forsythe Drive or Emerald Lane to get home will still be able to do so, the highway department says.

Anyone with questions was asked to contact the county surveyor’s office at 317-776-8495.