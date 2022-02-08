Local

Section of New York Street to Close Wednesday for North Split Construction

A map showing the temporary closure of New York Street under I-65 between Davidson and Pine Streets. (Map provided by INDOT.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of New York Street under I-65 will close early Wednesday morning for North Split construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

New York Street will close between Davidson Street and Pine Street for work on overhead beams. All eastbound traffic will be redirected to Ohio Street during the closure. Pedestrians will be redirected to Vermont Street.

Work is expected to be complete on or after Saturday, Feb. 19.

During the road closure, street parking on Davidson Street will be restricted. Businesses between College Ave. and Davidson Street will still be accessible, according to INDOT.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will still be available via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Project information can be found at northsplit.com.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.