See the unique and ‘paranormal’ talents of acrobats at the Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The unique and mysterious talents of the cast of Paranormal Cirque will be on display at Castleton Square Mall starting Thursday.

“We’re excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Indianapolis,” Luisa Nealon, marketing and public relations manager for Cirque Italia and Paranormal Cirque, said. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can’t wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares.”

Anyone under the age of 18 is required to have a parent or guardian with them.

“We are not allowing anyone under the age of 13 to see the show. It is provocative,” explained staff member Roxana Midi.

Paranormal Cirque runs Thursday through Sunday.

Click here here to learn more and to buy tickets.