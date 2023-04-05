2 lanes of NB I-65 near Lebanon closed after semi crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The right two lanes of northbound I-65 are closed just south of Lebanon because of a crash involving multiple semitrucks.
Only the left lane of I-65 is open between State Road 267 and State Road 39.
All lanes of the interstate are expected to reopen at around 4 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
State troopers are diverting northbound traffic onto State Road 267.
Traffic is moving slowly or at a standstill and drivers should avoid the area until further notice.