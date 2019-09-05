Sen. Braun discusses border wall, gun reform

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Congress heads back into session next week after what has been an eventful summer recess.

Sen. Mike Braun stopped by Daybreak Thursday morning.

He discussed a number of issues, including funding for the wall on the southern border and gun reform.

The Pentagon is pulling $24 million from two military construction projects in Indiana. The money will go to build the southern border wall.

Sen. Braun said that while it’s sad that’s its come to this, he ultimately believes that the move is the right thing to do in order to protect the border.

Additionally, he talked about tariffs and said that President Trump is doing what a number of presidents before him should have done in regards to China.

