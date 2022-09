Local

Sheriff: Drivers avoid I-65 near SR 39 after vehicle rollover collision

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the I-65 overpass near State Road 39/Lebanon Street in Boone County. Sheriff’s say the crash was a vehicle collision rollover.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

There are several emergency vehicles on scene and vehicle extrication is complete, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators did not say what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

No further information is available at this time.