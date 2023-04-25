Sheriff: FedEx driver knocked out by rock thrown on I-74

FedEx Corporation logo seen on a delivery truck in downtown Edmonton. Monday, December 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a FedEx semitruck was knocked out when a rock went through his windshield Sunday morning on I-74 in Decatur County, the sheriff’s office said.

A traffic crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the 127-mile marker on I-74. Deputies arrived and located the FedEx semi in the medium, a release said Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was semi-conscious with serious head injuries. Deputies also noticed that there was damage to the windshield of the semi.

The driver of the semi was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital due to his injuries.

Investigators revealed that evidence at the scene indicates a rock was thrown through the windshield of the semi, hitting the driver in the head, knocking him out. The child of the driver was also in the semi and was not injured during the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-663-8125.