Sheriff: Russiaville man’s death believed to be accident while tree trimming

by: Staff Reports
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office believes a Russiaville man’s death was the result of a tree trimming accident.

Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a welfare check near County Road 600 West and State Road 22.

They arrived to find an unconscious man suspended about 40 feet in the air from a bucket truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified him as 65-year-old William Lidy.

His autopsy is scheduled for this weekend.

