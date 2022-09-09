Local

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg, Indiana State Police say.

Michael Dubak was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Dubak was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 truck with Indiana registration TK287LPX.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.