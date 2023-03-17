Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy from Eaton

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old boy missing from Eaton. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Scottie Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from Eaton, Indiana, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Scottie was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information on Scottie Dean Morris’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.