Sleepopolis donates $30K to combat child bed poverty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sleepopolis, an advocate for sleep equality, gave $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

This group works to give beds to kids who don’t have one, providing underprivileged children with a secure and comfortable place to sleep.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started in 2012 by giving one bed to one family in Idaho. Now, it’s a big group with over 300 local parts all over the country. Their goal is to ensure no kid goes without a bed to call their own. In 2022, a lot of kids, about 9 million, didn’t have important things like food, a home, and even a bed.

At the event, Sleepopolis gave the check to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Luke Mickelson, who started the group, spoke about what they’re planning next to help even more kids.

“We’re really thankful for Sleepopolis. They’re a great friend helping us make sure no kid in our town has to sleep on the floor,” he said.

Every year in December, the organization hosts “25 Days of Giving,” where it gives someone a new mattress every day. This year, they gave money again to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for the second year.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has groups all over the United States, and here are some in Indiana: Elkhart Co, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Frankfort, Indianapolis, LaGrange, Martinsville, South Bend, and Terre Haute.