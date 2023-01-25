Local

Snowfall in Johnson County: ‘It’s really no big deal’

(As seen on WISH)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday afternoon, the roads were wet and slushy, but some residents say the amount of snowfall was not too bad.

“It’s really no big deal. It really isn’t. If you live here you should be prepared for something like this,” the owner of A-Trains, Les Jarrett, said.

For a lot of business owners, the snow hasn’t stopped them from opening shop.

In downtown, the owner of A-Trains Les Jarrett says he’s seen worse.

“We’ve had more. There’s no blowing or drifting. The sidewalk is easy to clear. I mean unless you’re disabled or something and just can’t get around you’re fine,” Jarrett said.

All he needed was a broom and the right boots to clear the sidewalk.

“If you own a business you clean your sidewalk,” Jarrett said.

The heavy and wet snow was perfect for making a snowman or having a snowball fight with friends.

But for some, clearing snow outside their homes was not as easy.

“I knew it was going to be really wet and hard to move because my granddaughter who lives with me had already started building a snowman out back. So, that was kind of an indication it was going to be hard to move,” Steve Feeney, Greenwood resident, said.

“It’s a good workout. Don’t have to go to the gym today,” Feeney said.

He says the weather conditions presented some challenges.

“I started out using a snow blower, but once I saw how heavy it was. It wasn’t ejecting from the shoot that I more or less was using it as a plow because it wasn’t operating because of the density and the wetness of the snow,” Feeney said.

He says overall, the snowfall isn’t too bad.

“What they were talking about was a lot more intense and going to be a little bit more challenging to drive in, but this seems like it’s going to be gone if the weather holds for 24, 48 hours. It’ll be clear pavement,” Feeney said.