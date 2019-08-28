Southern Indiana family claims object thrown from I-465 bridge shattered sunroof

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A southern Indiana family claims an object was thrown from a bridge and busted their sunroof while driving home from a family gathering near I-70 East and I-465 South.

David Barlow says he was driving when he heard an explosion. All of a sudden his daughter in the backseat of the car noticed glass starting to fall through the roof and into the car.

He says his mother was in the passenger seat and screamed.

Barlow’s nephew was driving about a mile behind him on I-465 near I-70 east and noticed two people standing near the edge of the railroad bridge.

“Something like this could really be bad,” he said. “I mean it could affect them for the rest of their life. It could affect every family for the rest of their life. I’m just glad it different affect mine.”

Barlow’s daughter called 911 and reported the incident to Indiana State Police. They say state law does not require a police report if the damage is less than $1,000.