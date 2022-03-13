Local

Speed limit reduced to 45 mph on I-465 between Keystone Avenue and 56th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The speed limit on a portion of Interstate 465 on the city’s northeast side is being reduced by the the Indiana Department of Transportation.

I-465 speed limit change

(Map Provided/INDOT)

The speed limit is now 45 mph on I-465 between the Keystone Avenue and East 56th Street exits because of Clear Path 465 construction.

Drivers should slow down and stay alert for construction crews working day and night shifts, INDOT says.

Clear Path 465 will improve safety and traffic flow on I-465 and I-69. The project will include new travel lanes, new ramp lanes, 14 new bridges, two rehabilitated bridges, maintenance work, and interchange modification, says INDOT.

The first phase of construction will rebuild and add lanes to 4.5 miles of I-465 between the White River and Fall Creek.

Lanes of I-465 in this area will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to restripe areas near the center median and install temporary barriers. Traffic on I-465 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During the day, crews will be clearing trees, shrubs and fencing on state property along I-465 near the White River and the I-69 interchange.

In the coming weeks, expect to see construction of sign foundations in the center median of I-465 and building demolition for future construction on I-69.

East 71st Street closure

(Map Provided/INDOT)

East 71st Street and the adjacent multi-use trail at I-465 are set to close on or after Wednesday, March 16, says INDOT.

The detour will follow Shadeland Avenue, 75th Street, and Binford Boulevard.

The 71st Street and trail closure are expected to last through early May as crews drive supports into the ground for the new, expanded I-465 bridge.

71st Street will close again at I-465 in June through late 2022 for additional construction work.

Ramp closure schedule

Long-term ramp closures are needed to keep I-465 construction traffic flowing and minimize the use of local streets as alternate routes, says INDOT.

The three ramps expected to close starting in mid-2022 are:

Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 Northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp (loop ramp) to westbound I-465 Shadeland Avenue/56th Street on-ramp to northbound I-465

Visit the INDOT website for more information on Clear Path 465.