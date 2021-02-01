St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled for 2nd year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The Athletic Club Foundation did not say the coronavirus pandemic was the reason for the 2020 or 2021 cancelations, but an email from a public relations firm on Monday said the 40th annual parade as well as the 29th annual Shamrock Run Walk were off “to protect the health and safety of participants and spectators.”

The run-walk had been set for March 13.

The foundation said it will still have The Greening of the Canal downtown on March 17 “to remind all Hoosiers that there is light at the end of the rainbow,” the email said.

The Greening of the Canal was canceled in 2020.