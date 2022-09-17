Local

State police: Fatal shooting by Greenfield officer was justifiable

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After an investigation into a police shooting in Greenfield that happened late July, Indiana State Police announced in a press release Friday that the shooting was justifiable.

On July 31, officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to a report of a domestic issue in progress with possible shots fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive. According to police, Darrin Baker, 56, fired a shot outside of the driver’s side window of a vehicle and took a woman, who police say Baker knew, inside the residence against her will.

Police entered the home announcing their presence when hearing the victim yell, “He has a gun!”

Officers found Baker straddling the woman, who was on the ground. Baker had his arm positioned in a way that the gun was near the face, head and torso of the woman, according to police.

Police told Baker to put down the gun several times, but he refused to do so. Baker was shot twice by “Officer Davis,” who’s full name has not been released, and taken to the hospital, where Baker later died.

“There is no need to continue this investigation,” said Hancock County Prosecutor, Brent Eaton. “It is unfortunate that a life was lost. The evidence clearly indicates that Mr. Baker was in the process of taking a life when he was stopped by a police officer.”