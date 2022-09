Local

State Police: No serious injuries after four semis crash on ramp to I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was seriously hurt in a Wednesday morning crash that involved four semitrucks on a ramp to I-465 on the city’s south side, according to Indiana State Police.

Just after 2 a.m., police were called to an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465 and found four damaged semis.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the accident.