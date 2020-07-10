State police report ‘multiple fatalities’ in I-70 crash in Wayne County

Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. July 9, 2020, in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of the State Road 1 exit. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A fiery crash on Interstate 70 involving a car and two semitractor-trailers on Thursday afternoon resulted in “multiple fatalities,” Indiana State Police said.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, police said, and criminal charges are expected to be filed.

I-70 remained closed more than five hours after the crash. Police said it is unknown when the interstate will reopen.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of the State Road 1 exit. That’s about 13 miles west of Richmond.

State police did not provide the number of fatalities, but said they all were from the car involved in the crash.

An initial investigation found a 2004 Kenworth semitractor pulling a loaded box trailer was eastbound when it came upon traffic that had slowed to merge into the left passing lane for a construction zone.

“The Kenworth failed to slow down and hit a Chevrolet passenger car in the rear that was slowed in the right lane, pushing it forward into the left rear corner of a semi trailer which was also in the right lane directly in front of the passenger car,” said a news release from state police. “The first semi continued pushing the passenger car into the left lane and eventually off onto the berm of the left lane where the two vehicles burst into flames. A passerby was able to pull the driver of the passenger car out of the vehicle, but none of his passengers.”

The car’s driver was not identified in the news release. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Cory Withrow, 33, of Camden, Ohio, was driving the Kenworth. He escaped his burning semi with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to Reid Health hospital in Richmond.

Thomas Flaherty, 57, of Springfield, Ohio, drove the other semi. He was not uninjured, police said.