Stray dog graduates from Medical Mutts after being rescued by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stray dog that was rescued and adopted has graduated from Medical Mutts Service Dogs, a group that trains dogs for people with certain disabilities or physical problems.

According to a Facebook post by Indiana State Trooper John Perrine, troopers with the Indiana State Police were attempting to rescue a stray dog that was walking along a busy portion of I-65 in Indianapolis. The troopers, along with a man who stopped to help save the dog, eventually found and rescued the dog. The man who helped troopers rescue the dog, Daniel Moulder, adopted the dog and sent the following message to Trooper John Perrine:

“May 14, 2023 my wife and I were driving on I65 through downtown, we noticed traffic coming to a standstill. We also noticed a State Trooper going slowly with his lights on. There was a large dog running west along the concrete barrier between the east and westbound lanes. We figured out that he was trying to coral the dog. I drove ahead of them and pulled over. My wife and I got out to help. Eventually we got her captured. Neither of the Troopers were in the position to take her, so my wife and I did. We work with a couple of local rescues. This dog, who we named Trooper, is very smart and well behaved!

We contacted Medical Mutts Service Dogs, a group that trains dogs for people with certain disabilities of physical problems, to see if Trooper would be a good candidate for them. Well… the first picture, below, is her graduation from that program! She is going to Kansas with a great couple. Anyway, we neglected to get the two Troopers names to let them know what happened.”