Students taken to hospital after taking edibles at Mt. Vernon Middle School

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are responding to Mt. Vernon Middle School after a few students have reportedly overdosed on edibles.

According to a tweet from the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation, 11 middle school students ingested the edible gummies Friday afternoon and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment or sent home. There were no reported casualties.

A statement will be sent out to staff and parents after the police finish their investigation.

Police did not reveal how the students got possession of the edibles.