Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show shows off ‘cornucopia’ of fall decor

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Over 200 vendors showed off home improvement inspiration in Westfield just in time for the end of summer.

Sunday is the final day of Suburban Indy’s Fall Home and Outdoor Living show. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., homeowners can speak to contractors, shop from local businesses, and find ideas for their homes.

The last day is also kids day complete with a magician, balloon art, and a meet and greet with princesses.

With summer officially ending on Friday, owner Donell Walton says people may be turning to those home projects.

“The Fall Show was created because Fall is the second best time for outdoor and indoor living spaces, having them remodeled and new construction done,” Walton said. “That’s why the Fall Show was created in the first place.”

Vendors include experts in home design, concrete, decks, and windows.

Landscaping expert and owner of Aspen Outdoor Designs Jeff Behlmer says the show is always a good way to show off new products.

“We actually get really busy in the fall,” Behlmer said. “Both for projects that want to get completed in the fall, but also for projects for people who are thinking ahead for spring. We love that because that gives us a lot of time to prepare for a spring installation.”

There are 12 different displays for homeowners to get ideas for their own backyards.

Admission is $10 at the door or $5 online. Children under 12 get in for free.