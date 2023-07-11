Subway giving away 1 million free sandwiches Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone once said there’s no such thing as a free lunch. That person clearly didn’t know about Subway’s 1 million sub giveaway on Tuesday.

Last week, the chain introduced deli meat slicers at 20,000 U.S. restaurants and began offering freshly-sliced turkey, pepperoni, roast beef, ham, and salami.

To celebrate, Subway will hand out 1 million six-inch “Deli Heroes” subs at participating restaurants in Indiana and nationwide on Tuesday. The subs will be available between 10 a.m. and noon local time.

The “Deli Heroes” lineup features four new deli-style sandwiches layered with cheese, veggies, and freshly-sliced meat: the Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and the Beast (which boasts a half-pound of meat!).

Free subs will be available while supplies last. Customers will be limited to one free sub per person.

Visit the Subway website to learn more.