‘Suspicious’ fire at Christmas tree farm, pumpkin patch in Boone County

MECHANICSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious” fire that happened Wednesday evening at a Christmas tree farm and pumpkin patch.

According to a release, a new building caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Dull’s Tree Farm, 1765 W. Blubaugh Ave., Thorntown. That’s off State Road 39 about a mile northwest of the unincorporated community of Mechanicsburg in northern Boone County.

Dull’s is known for its pick-your-own pumpkins patch, “U-Cut” Christmas trees, and special events during autumn and the Christmas holiday season.

Investigators with the Thorntown and Sugar Creek Township fire departments and the sheriff’s office did did not say in a news release what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Morganne Carpenter at (765) 482-1412.