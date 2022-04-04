Local

SUV driver loses control, crashes into Taco Bell on southwest side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police and firefighters were called to a Taco Bell on Indy’s southwest side Monday morning after a craving for tacos led to a crash into the building.

The driver of an SUV lost control at around 5:30 a.m. and crashed into the wall of the restaurant on West Washington Street at the intersection with South Lynhurst Drive, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8.

Police have not said what caused the driver to crash, but say the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

