Taps and Dolls liquor license at risk; Tiki Bob’s gets 1-year-renewal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Beverage Board says Taps and Dolls should not have a liquor license.

The board recommended that Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission deny the bar’s request to renew it’s liquor license.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made complaints about officers being called several times to deal with fights and shootings.

IMPD made complaints about similar issues at Tiki Bob’s close by.

The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board voted to renew Tiki Bob’s liquor license for a year but the bar must show improvements by the September board meeting.

Both bars can stay open and serve alcoholic beverages until the state commission makes a final decision.