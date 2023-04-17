Teen killed in Monday morning crash in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville Police say that a teen was killed during a vehicle crash Monday morning.

Officers say that around 8 a.m. Monday, Colt Andry, 18, of Morristown, Indiana, was driving a pickup truck southbound in the 1700 block of Miller Avenue in Shelbyville, 40 minutes southeast of Indianapolis.

Another driver, Peter Crater, of North Vernon, Indiana, was traveling northbound in a tractor-trailer owned by Thomas Oil Company in Franklin, Indiana when Andry’s truck left the southbound lane and was hit by the tractor-trailer.

The crash caused Andry’s truck to flip before coming to a stop on its roof. Investigators pronounced Andry dead at the scene. Officers are working to determine if intoxication was a factor in the accident, but no other information has been provided at this time.

School officials at Morristown Junior-Senior High School made a release on Facebook Monday informing the school community of Andry’s death, saying Andry was a “beloved classmate with an infectious personality” and had overcome many challenges with “grit, determination, and strength.”

The school also says they are providing their students access to grief counselors, therapy dogs, and more, and will work to support each other through this time.

Both Shelbyville Police and Morristown schools expressed their condolences for Andry’s friends and family. School officials say Andry will be missed tremendously.