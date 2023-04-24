Teenage girl seriously injured after off-road crash in Wells County

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

MARKLE, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage girl is seriously injured after an off-road vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wells County.

Officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W for a report of an ORV accident with injuries just after 12:30 p.m. That is just west of Napoleon and south of Greensburg.

Police learned that a 13-year-old girl was driving a side-by-side ORV while using a cell phone when she lost control, causing it to roll several times and ejecting her from it, a release said Monday.

The girl was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was assisted by the Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the Markle Fire Department.