Local

The Irish Airs perform on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than two decades, the Irish Airs have performed well-known, classic Irish classic songs and instrumental tunes, as well as more contemporary Irish music, across the Circle City and abroad.

On Saturday morning, the Irish Airs brought their hard-strumming guitars, fiery fiddling, and pulse-pounding percussion to Daybreak.

“It’s very infectious music,” Brian Cunningham, Irish Airs singer and musician, told News 8’s Hanna Mordoh. “It’s also very happy music, but it also can be very sad. It’s all sorts of the gamut of emotions.”

The Irish Airs will perform this Thursday, March 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Rathskeller as part of the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Also performing are the Gordon Pipes and The Doo!