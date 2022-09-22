Local

Thick smoke rises from auto salvage yard fire off I-65 in Lebanon

by: Gregg Montgomery
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Crews on Wednesday night were battling a large fire at an auto salvage yard off Interstate 65 on the edge of Lebanon, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

Crews responded about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at Zores Towing, 2115 Frontage Road. That’s just west of the I-65 interchange for U.S. 52 on the northwest border of Lebanon.

The fire generated thick black smoke in the night sky.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not certain what caused the fire.

News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist contributed to this report.

