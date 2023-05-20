Thief hits Brownsburg game shop, steals $15,000 of Magic: The Gathering cards

A screen grab of the man who broke into Valkyrie's Vault in Brownsburg, Indiana on May 19, 2023. The thief broke into the business through the side door and stole $15,000 of Magic: The Gathering cards. (Photo Provided/Valkyrie's Vault via Facebook)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Police Department say a man broke into the store and stole thousands of dollars worth of Magic: The Gathering cards.

Valkyrie’s Vault, a small gaming store on East Main Street in Brownsburg, released security camera footage on Facebook, saying that around 3:51 a.m. Friday, a man broke into the business through a side entry door.

The security footage shows the man storming into the store with a pizza delivery bag and shoving the playing cards, which were behind a counter, into the bag.

Store owners say that no one was injured but the loss was tremendous. Capt. Jennifer Barrett with Brownsburg Police told News 8 that the estimated loss totaled out to be $15,000.

In a video statement posted on the business’s Facebook, the owners explain the shop’s situation, and expressed their thanks to those who have helped the store with donations and more.

Valkyrie’s Vault says Brownsburg Police are currently working to determine suspects in the theft.

If anyone was driving past the store on Main Street around 3:45 a.m. to 3:55 a.m., the store owners ask those with information to contact police.

Community members have made a GoFundMe to help Valkyrie’s Vault recover from the loss and build back the store’s card library again.