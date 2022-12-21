Local

Three missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police.

According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit 172 in Lafayette.

The trooper tried to stop a car for multiple traffic violations. The car fled northbound on I-65.

The trooper pursued the car until exit 175.

The car ran off the east side of the road and drove parallel with I-65. The car then ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25 and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25.

The vehicle then rolled over ad stopped in a ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-69.

All three teens were taken to a local hospital.

After state police completes their investigation, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges will be filed.