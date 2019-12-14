Tipton mayor, 74, dies near end of 2nd 4-year term

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of a city north of Indianapolis died Friday morning.

Don S. Havens, 74, died at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton said.

Havens was a resident of Tipton for nearly his entire life, according to the city’s website. An open house had been set for Monday morning so residents could say good-bye to the Republican mayor, who this year did not seek re-election to a third four-year term.

Young-Nichols said funeral arrangements for Havens would be announced Monday.

It was not immediately clear who will serve as mayor until Mayor-elect Tom Dolezal, a Democrat, takes office in January.

Tipton is a city of 5,100 about 35 miles north of Indianapolis.

Statement