‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is coming to Indianapolis

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "To Kill A Mockingbird" on December 13, 2018 at The Shubert Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is coming to Broadway in Indianapolis.

The play is based on Harper Lee’s classic novel and will be directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher. Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas is confirmed to star as Atticus Finch for the Indianapolis version of the history-making production. The production is part of the 2023/24 Broadway in Indianapolis season and will take the stage at Clowes Hall January 23-28, 2024.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ concluded its run on London’s West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Tickets to Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ are available for purchase at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Clowes Hall box office, or by calling 1-800-982-2787.