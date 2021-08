Local

Tom Griswold, host of ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ undergoes heart surgery

"The Bob and Tom Show": Chick McGee (from left), Tom Griswold, Kristi Lee and Josh Arnold. (Photo Provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tom Griswold, host of the long-running radio show “The Bob & Tom Show,” is recovering from surgery.

“Tom underwent a scheduled procedure for his heart and the fix ended up being more extensive than planned, but he is doing very well,” the show posted on Facebook.

He intends on returning to the air “in a few weeks,” according to the show’s page.

A condensed version of the show airs at 11:30 p.m. during the week on MyINDY-TV 23.