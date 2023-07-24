Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe's is recalling two types of cookies because they may contain rocks. (Provided Photo/Trader Joe's)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new recall by Trader Joe’s could include the cookies in your kitchen.

Two varieties of Trader Joe’s cookies may contain small rocks and should not be eaten, the grocery chain announced Friday.

The recall includes the following types of cookies:

Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s says the affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed. No known injuries have been reported.

Any shoppers who purchased the cookies should throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Customers can call Trader Joe’s customer relations at 626-599-3817 on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PDT or send them a message online.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Trader Joe’s said.