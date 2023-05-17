Traffic shift planned for I-65 in Boone County

A map showing a planned traffic shift on Interstate 65 in Boone County that will begin on May 30, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A traffic shift will begin on I-65 in Boone County later this month so crews can continue a project to add more travel lanes to the interstate.

Starting on or after Tuesday, May 30, the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 will be restricted to two, 11-foot lanes in each direction between State Road 32 and State Road 47.

During this phase, workers will build the northbound, outside lanes and shoulders, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a release Wednesday.

INDOT says the lane restrictions will be in effect through the end of December, depending on the weather.

Two travel lanes will still be open in each direction and traffic will be controlled by temporary barriers.

Also on May 30, the I-65 northbound exit and entrance ramp at State Road 47 will close. It’s expected to reopen sometime after the end of the year.

The project also includes bridge replacements near U.S. 52, a bridge removal near Lafayette Avenue, and culvert and drainage work on I-65.

The entire project is expected to be complete in December, according to INDOT.