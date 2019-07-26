Truck fire closes lanes of I-65 in I-70 South Split

A vehicle fire was reported to Indianapolis Fire Department about 2:45 p.m. July 26, 2019, on I-65 southbound near the I-70 South Split. (Photo Provided/Arin Motter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A truck caught fire and closed lanes of I-65 southbound Friday afternoon, leaving a charred vehicle.

A trooper with the Indiana State Police dispatch in Indianapolis said no one was injured in the incident.

Smoke and flames drew the attention of motorists and other people nearby, and some took photos of the fire.

A vehicle fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. to Indianapolis Fire Department. Indiana Department of Transportation reported two lanes of I-65 southbound between McCarty Street and Virginia Avenue at the I-70 South Split were closed for nearly an hour.

A state police public affair spokesman did not return a phone call seeking further information about the incident.

