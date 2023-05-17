Trucker protest slowing traffic on I-465

Truck drivers on I-465 protesting cheap freights by "slow-rolling" down the highway, disrupting traffic on May 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of semi trucks are on a “slow roll” on I-465 around Indianapolis as a protest.

At noon, the trucks were moving slowly on, approaching I-465 between EB I-70 and Pendleton Pike. A line of trucks could be seen all the way back to Pendleton Pike.

Sid Mahant, with the Indiana Diverse Truckers Association, confirmed to News 8 that the “Slow Roll’ is a nationwide protest in hopes to spread awareness around low freight rates and a lack of transparency in brokered freight transactions.

News 8 has reached out to the organizer of the protest for comment.

Traffic on I-465 was clear as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.