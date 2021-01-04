Try out Hamilton County restaurants, get a $25 gift card during ‘The Great Dine Out’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — During the month of January, restaurants around Hamilton County are inviting diners in for special discounts and a chance to rack up visits and get a $25 gift card.

“The Great Dine Out” runs from Monday to Jan. 31, with 38 restaurants, cafes and breweries participating.

To get a free gift card, you’ll need to use a smartphone to get the “Great Dine Out” pass and check in at each location. After checking in, you can redeem the specials, which include free drinks or dishes, or even discounts on the total check. Reaching five check-ins makes diners eligible for a $25 gift card.

Visits for dine-in and takeout both count toward the five restaurants.

Here’s a list and map of participating locations:

