Try out Hamilton County restaurants, get a $25 gift card during ‘The Great Dine Out’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — During the month of January, restaurants around Hamilton County are inviting diners in for special discounts and a chance to rack up visits and get a $25 gift card.
“The Great Dine Out” runs from Monday to Jan. 31, with 38 restaurants, cafes and breweries participating.
To get a free gift card, you’ll need to use a smartphone to get the “Great Dine Out” pass and check in at each location. After checking in, you can redeem the specials, which include free drinks or dishes, or even discounts on the total check. Reaching five check-ins makes diners eligible for a $25 gift card.
Visits for dine-in and takeout both count toward the five restaurants.
Here’s a list and map of participating locations:
Carmel
- Bae Latin Food
- 10% off
- Bier Brewery North
- Free pretzel
- Bru Burger Bar
- Complimentary dessert
- Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream
- Free small French fry
- Donatello’s Italian Restaurant
- 10% off carryout
- Greek’s Pizzeria Carmel
- 15% off entire order
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- $5 off small plates with any $25 purchase
- Main Street Poké
- $2 off purchase
- Peace Water Winery
- 10% off two or more bottles of wine; 20% off six or more
- Sugar Creek Winery
- Half-price tasting
- The Den by FoxGardin
- 10% off purchase
- Upland Brewing Co. Carmel Tap House
- 10% off dinner entree
- Vivante French Eatery
- Free appetizer or dessert with purchase of two entrees
Fishers
- Four Day Ray Brewing
- Free pint glass with check-in
- LouVino
- $10 off $25 order
- Passione Wood Oven Pizza & Bread
- $5 off dine-in
- Rize Fishers
- Complimentary dessert
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Free appetizer with any bottle of wine
- Schoolhouse 7 Café
- 20% drink of choice
- Sun King Fishers
- 20% off merchadise
Noblesville
- Asian Grill
- 20% off when you spend $25
- Aspen Creek Grill
- $5 off $25
- Bica Café
- Free small drip coffee
- Big Woods Noblesville
- 10% off food
- Bru Burger Bar
- Complimentary dessert
- Livery
- Complimentary dessert
- Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
- $5 off any pasta — dinner only
- Primeval Brewing
- $2 off beer sampler flight
- Stone Creek
- Complimentary dessert
- Texy Mexy Restaurant
- 1/2 off queso and chips
- Wheelers Cafe and Market
- 10% off ticket
Northern Hamilton County
- 10 West Restaurant & Bar
- Free appetizer with purchase of two entrees
- Big Dog’s Smokehouse BBQ
- Complimentary cookie or drink with regular purchase
- Choo Choo Café
- Free dessert or bakery item with meal purchase
- DeLullo’s Trattoria
- Free bruschetta or 1/2 order of breadsticks with purchase of entree
Westfield
- Field Brewing
- $5 off $235 purchase or more
- Pasto Italiano Restaurant & Bar
- Free appetizer
- Union Jack Pub Westfield
- Free chips and queso