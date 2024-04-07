Two killed in serious crash on I-65 in Johnson County

Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X around 10 a.m. Sunday that first responders were on the scene of a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 96-mile marker.

That’s between County Road East 600 North and Worthsville Road near Greenwood.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane of I-65 northbound was expected to be blocked for 15 minutes.

This is a developing story that will be updated with further information.