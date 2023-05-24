U.S. Forest Service seeking public’s input on recreation facility improvements

Blackwell Campground, in Monroe County, is proposed to receive improvements including a water line, designated campsites with picnic tables and grills, a day use/backcountry overnight use parking area, drainage work, native tree planting, and fee-tube installation. (Photo provided/U.S. Department of Agriculture)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service has proposed to make improvements to three existing campgrounds, one boat ramp, and one existing group campground on the Hoosier National Forest and welcomes public feedback on the plans by June 22, 2023.

Campgrounds included in the proposal are Blackwell Campground, Shirley Creek Campground, and Youngs Creek Campground. Improvements include parking pad construction, fire ring and picnic table installation, planting native trees, replacing some hitch rails, drainage/culvert work, installing a single spigot waterline at Blackwell Campground, and adding fee tubes (pending fee proposal plan approval).

These actions are proposed to improve recreational and camping opportunities, and tier to the Eastern Region’s Recreation Reimagined Strategy, which emphasizes infrastructure sustainability. these improvements will better define campsites, promote a more welcoming atmosphere to new and existing users, eliminate deferred maintenance, and support the 2021 campground fee proposal plan.

Details of the project can be viewed in the maps and documents found at this webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/hoosier/?project=64183.

Public comments are most helpful if received by June 22, 2023. Comments can be mailed to Hoosier National Forest, Attn: Campground Improvements, 811 Constitution Avenue, Bedford, IN 47421, or electronic comments can be sent in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), Word (.doc) or Portable Document Format (.pdf), to comments-eastern-hoosier@usda.gov. Facsimile comments may be faxed to 812-547-9259.

The following information must be included when commenting:

• Commenter name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if applicable

• Title of this project (Campground Improvements) in the subject line

• Specific concerns, facts, and supporting reasons regarding your comments